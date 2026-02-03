Rahul Gandhi, NDA spar over Gen Naravane’s unpublished memoir in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged the central government over its objections to his attempt to quote from a report that cited an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. During the Budget Session of Parliament, Gandhi questioned why the government appeared “so scared” of the content, insisting that the excerpts he wanted to read highlighted true patriotism, particularly in relation to the Doklam standoff with China.

As Gandhi attempted to read from the article, members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) objected, arguing that material from an unpublished and unauthenticated book could not be cited in the House.

Responding to the objections, Gandhi asked what the content of the memoir contained that made the government so uncomfortable. “What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on,” he said, insisting that the material was relevant to the debate and addressed issues of patriotism and national interest.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intervened, raising concerns about the authenticity of the source. He argued that Gandhi could not quote from an unpublished book that had not been formally verified. Singh demanded that the Leader of the Opposition present the book he was citing, stating that since the memoir had not yet been published, it should not be referred to in parliamentary proceedings.

Gandhi countered by clarifying that he was not directly quoting the unpublished book but a published magazine article that had cited excerpts from General Naravane’s memoir. He maintained that the source was authentic and publicly available, and therefore legitimate for reference in the House.

According to Gandhi, the excerpt referred to an incident during the Doklam standoff, when four Chinese tanks allegedly entered Indian territory and attempted to take control of a ridge. He claimed that General Naravane’s account of the episode demonstrated the Indian Army’s resolve and professionalism.

Despite Gandhi’s explanation, NDA MPs continued to object, maintaining that unpublished memoirs could not be cited in Parliament. General MM Naravane served as Chief of the Army Staff from December 2019 to April 2022, and his memoir has yet to be formally released. (ANI)

