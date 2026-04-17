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Eight pilgrims killed as car collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

Eight people were killed and 10-12 injured in a road accident near Chilakaladona in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district when a Bolero carrying pilgrims collided with a lorry.
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KURNOOL: Eight people were killed and 10-12 injured in a road accident near Chilakaladona in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district when a Bolero carrying pilgrims collided with a lorry. Five died on the spot, while three later succumbed in hospital. The victims were reportedly pilgrims from Karnataka returning from Mantralayam. Police launched rescue operations, and an investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, six pilgrims died and around 20 were injured when a bus returning from Anandpur Sahib overturned after developing a snag during Baisakhi. (IANS)

Also Read: Haj 2026: 2,415 pilgrims from NE states to leave in batches from April 18

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