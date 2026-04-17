Haj 2026: 2,415 pilgrims from NE states to leave in batches from April 18

Guwahati: A total of 2,415 pilgrims from Assam and other northeastern states will undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2026, with departures scheduled between April 18 and April 21, according to officials associated with the Joint State Haj Committee (JSHC) of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc.

The Committee has organized a send-off for the pilgrims, known as ‘Aakhri Dua’, accompanied by prayers for a safe journey, on Friday. Each pilgrim will receive a phulam gamosa and other gifts. They will also be handed the necessary documents to facilitate their journey.

The first flight with pilgrims for Haj 2026 will depart from Guwahati on April 18 at 7.00 AM. All flights with NE pilgrims will be bound for Medina in Saudi Arabia. On the way back from the pilgrimage, they will leave from Jeddah, via Mecca.

Addressing a press conference today, Chairman of the North East Hajj Pilgrims Reception Committee, Nekibur Zaman, said, “All preparations for Haj 2026 are complete, and 2,415 pilgrims from the Northeast will undertake the pilgrimage. Departures for the pilgrims will take place from April 18 to April 21, in batches. A total of 2,565 individuals from the Northeast applied for Haj 2026, comprising 1763 males and 806 females. Of these, 2,544 applied from Assam, 19 from Meghalaya, 4 from Nagaland and 2 from Sikkim for this year’s Haj.”

However, Zaman said that 170 applicants cancelled their pilgrimage for financial and medical reasons. Therefore, 2,415 pilgrims, including 16 Haj inspectors, will undertake the pilgrimage this year.

Apart from Guwahati, the other points of departure are Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.

A temporary office and control room have also been set up at the Haji Musafirkhana premises in Guwahati to address grievances and provide assistance. Guwahati will account for the largest share of departures, with 1,490 pilgrims scheduled to embark from the city. Other embarkation points include Kolkata with 668 pilgrims scheduled for departure, Mumbai with 218, Delhi with 28, Bengaluru with 8, Lucknow with 2 and Hyderabad with 1 pilgrim.

Officials said flight operations will be conducted in phases between April 18 and April 21. The committee said special attention is being given to ensuring the welfare of pilgrims through awareness programs and inter-agency coordination.

The committee further stated that a state-level Haj management body has been constituted to oversee logistics, including transportation, accommodation, food and other essential services during the pilgrimage.

Also Read: Haj 2026 pilgrims told to clear final dues by March 31 or risk losing flight bookings