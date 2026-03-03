Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan: Rajnath Singh at 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal

HOWRAH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday raised the slogan of 'Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan' and encouraged the people in West Bengal to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Parivartan Yatra', the Defence Minister said that West Bengal was ready for 'parivartan', which he emphasized will be brought by his party. He said that the rally signifies West Bengal's "war cry" for change.

Singh said that West Bengal was a land of the brave and revolutionary, highlighting the contributions by Bengali changemakers, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

"The soil of Bengal contains sacrifice and self-respect. I see your enthusiasm, and I can say that 'parivartan' be announced from the land of Bengal. I would like to say that the time for change has come. Ab chookna matt. I don't consider this a rally, I consider this a war cry for the change in Bengal," the Defence Minister said.

"This is the land of the brave. This is the land of revolutionaries. This is the land of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He had said, 'Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom.' The land of Bengal is not ordinary. Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born here. He had said that '2 vidhan', '2 nishan' and '2 pradhan' will not work in this country. The slogan he raised at that time was not just a slogan but a pledge. The pledge was fulfilled by the central govt under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Now, '2 vidhan', '2 nishan' and '2 pradhan' will never happen in this country. There will be 'Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan'," he added. (ANI)

