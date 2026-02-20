India aspires to establish equitable maritime order: Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India aspires to establish an equitable maritime order based on international rules and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law

He underlined the need for the international community to join hands to tackle maritime challenges.

Inaugurating the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026 here, he noted that traditional threats coexist with emerging ones. "Piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities and disruptions to critical supply chains. Climate change is intensifying natural disasters, making humanitarian and disaster relief operations more frequent and more demanding. No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone. This is why cooperation among the Navies is no longer an option, it is an imperative," he said.

The Defence Minister said that distinctive responsibilities call upon the international community to join hands to manage the challenges harmoniously and act in the spirit of mutual respect.

He pointed out that the United Nations Convention on the Law of Seas (UNCLOS) provides a robust legal framework for addressing matters related to the international waters. UNCLOS provides a comprehensive and time-tested mechanism for dispute redressal and peaceful co-existence among nations.

"It is my belief that this legal framework can be further strengthened through a comprehensive global naval architecture, one that facilitates information sharing, protects links of communications and curbs criminal activities, including terrorism on high seas, along with the usual role of protecting the national boundaries on a global scale."

He observed that platforms like MILAN bring together professional expertise, build mutual trust, enhance interoperability and enable coordinated responses to common challenges. (IANS)

