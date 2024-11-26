Election Commission Announces By-Polls for Six Rajya Sabha Seats

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has announced by-polls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats, with polling scheduled for December 20.

The results of the poll will be declared on the same day itself. Three of these are from Andhra Pradesh, while one seat is from Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.

The vacancies in the Rajya Sabha consist of the seats left unoccupied by Venkataramana Rao, who resigned in August; Beedha Masthan Rao, who also resigned in August; and Ryaga Krishnaiah, who resigned in September.

The vacancies of the seats resulted from the resignation of the members. The last day of filing nominations is scheduled for December 10, while the final day for withdrawing candidacy is scheduled for December 13.