Union Cabinet Approves 'One Nation, One Subscription' Scheme

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant initiative to improve research and learning in India - One Nation One Subscription or ONOS. It has allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for 2025-27.

The project will provide seamless access for Indian students, faculty, and researchers in government institutions to essential international scholarly journals cutting across a host of disciplines.

The ONOS scheme will bring access to more than 13,000 e-journals of 30 international publishers to over 6,300 institutions under the Indian government and central research organizations.

World-class research will now reach nearly 1.8 crore people-including tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Interdisciplinary studies along with core research pursuit will be enabled.