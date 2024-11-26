Union Cabinet Approves 'One Nation, One Subscription' Scheme

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant initiative to improve research and learning in India - One Nation One Subscription or ONOS. It has allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for 2025-27.
The project will provide seamless access for Indian students, faculty, and researchers in government institutions to essential international scholarly journals cutting across a host of disciplines.
The ONOS scheme will bring access to more than 13,000 e-journals of 30 international publishers to over 6,300 institutions under the Indian government and central research organizations.
World-class research will now reach nearly 1.8 crore people-including tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Interdisciplinary studies along with core research pursuit will be enabled.
This initiative will be conducted entirely on a user-friendly digital platform by an autonomous UGC center. This initiative resonates with the vision of Digital India and will complement existing efforts through National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).
Beyond simplifying research, ONOS will position India at the world's forefront of the global research ecosystem. The ministries and state governments will themselves propagate the awareness campaign to make the best use of this platform.
This step is crucial in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by bringing about an innovation and knowledge culture across the nation.
ALSO READ: Union Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 To Revolutionize Taxpayer Services
ALSO WATCH: