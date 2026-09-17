Nagaon bypoll: BJP, Congress, AIUDF, TMC candidates file nominations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon town witnessed a colourful display of political strength on Wednesday when candidates of various political parties filed their nomination papers on the last day for the October 6 bye-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 25 candidates filed nomination papers.

Among those who filed their nominations on Wednesday were BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora, AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Abdul Salam.

BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia acknowledged that the Nagaon parliamentary constituency has been a difficult constituency for the BJP. However, referring to the enthusiasm and participation of people at the gathering, he said that the party expected the constituency to come under BJP control this time.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora proceeded from the Nagaon District Congress Committee office in a large procession accompanied by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, MP Rakibul Hussain, and others.

Gaurav Gogoi said that the Congress had always attached importance to women's empowerment and had therefore nominated a woman candidate in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election. Responding to questions from journalists, Gogoi said, "Our fight will be against the government."

After filing his nomination, Ajmal said that he expected his party to perform well in the bye-election.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate Abdul Salam and Baghsena candidate Unish Tamuli also filed their nomination papers on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam Tourism Soars as Tourist Footfall Hits Record High