Election Commission of India (ECI) organizes EVM/VVPAT awareness campaign in states

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched an extensive EVM and VVPAT awareness campaign across poll-bound States and Union Territory of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal to familiarize voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

According to the ECI press note, over 1.20 lakh electors participated in EVM Demonstration camps at EDCs across 5 States and UTs, and over 1.16 lakh electors cast mock votes in these demonstrations. Over 29,000 Polling Station Locations (PSLs) have already been covered by MDVs as of February 10.

The campaign is being conducted through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) in a structured and time-bound manner, the Commission said in a press note. EDCs have been operationalized at District Election Officer Headquarters as well as Returning Officer and Revenue Sub-Division offices across the five States and UTs. “The EVM/VVPAT Awareness Campaign is aimed at enhancing voter confidence by providing hands-on experience with the machines, clarifying doubts regarding their functioning, and ensuring complete transparency in the electoral process. Through physical demonstration centres and mobile outreach, the Commission seeks to reach voters across urban and rural areas alike,” the poll body said. (ANI)

