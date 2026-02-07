EVM/VVPAT awareness drive ahead of 2026 Legislative Assembly Polls in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: As part of the preparations for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, an EVM/VVPAT awareness campaign is underway in Morigaon district. The campaign is being organized in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to familiarize voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The awareness programme is being carried out through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) across the district. The mobile vans are visiting markets, public places and other crowded areas, while permanent demonstration centres have been set up at the office of the District Election Officer, Morigaon, CDC Jagiroad, and CDC Laharighat. Trained officials are demonstrating the voting process and addressing queries of the public to build confidence among voters. Representatives of political parties are also being invited to witness the demonstrations to ensure transparency. The initiative aims to ensure free, fair, and informed participation of voters in the upcoming Assembly election.

