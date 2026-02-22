Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes Kerala’s final roll with 2.6 cr voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the completion ennumeration excercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released Kerala’s final voter list on Saturday. In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala announced the final publication of the electoral roll and urged state residents to verify that their names are included and all details are correct. “The final electoral roll has been released as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Ensure your name is included and your details are correct,” said CEO Kerala. According to the Kerala CEO, the revision was conducted with January 1 as the qualifying date, and a total of 2,69,53,644 voters were registered in the state through the process. According to the release, the final voter list comprises 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Within this total, 4,24,518 voters belong to the younger electorate of the 18-19 age group. The Kerala CEO further mentioned that around 53,229 individuals have been deleted from the voters’ list. The process of SIR was conducted from November 11, 2025, to January 30, 2026. (ANI)

