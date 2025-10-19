Emergency-style game won’t last long: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka for allegedly targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its supporters in the state.

Charging the Congress-led government for removing RSS banners, flags in Chittapura town in Kalaburagi district, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka questioned, “Is Chittapur in India, or is it the Kharge family’s own Republic”?

Notably, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge hails from Kalaburagi, and his son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, is the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi.

Ashoka further slammed, “Permission for the RSS foot march has been obtained from the municipality. Advertisement tax has been paid to the municipality for putting up banners and flags, and a receipt has been issued. Even then, you had the saffron banners and flags removed overnight, Minister Priyank Kharge. Do you think of yourself as the Nizam of Chittapur, or as a Razakar?”

“Spitting venom against the RSS might please the fake Gandhis, but don’t dream that you can turn Chittapur into your own Republic. This ‘Emergency-style’ game will not last long,” Ashoka warned.

Responding to the government’s move to suspend the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in the Raichur RSS event, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has reacted that he will represent the suspended officer in the court and challenge the government’s order in this regard.

Taking to social media X, Tejasvi Surya stated, “I have spoken to the officer suspended for taking part in RSS Pathsanchalan by the State Government. Assured him that I will personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge this illegal and unlawful suspension.”

“There are multiple judgments from across high courts which have upheld government servants’ right to participate in RSS programmes. I have no doubt that this unlawful suspension will be quashed. If the Siddaramaiah government wants a legal battle, we will give it one,” he challenged.

It can be recalled that Karnataka’s Rural Development Department suspended Raichur PDO Praveen Kumar KV for participating in an RSS event in uniform, citing violation of civil service conduct rules. (IANS)

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Slams Murthys for Skipping Caste Survey