Emergency was direct assault on Constitution: PM Modi pays tribute to defenders of democracy

NEW DELHI: On the 51st anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during what he described as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. He said the Emergency was a direct assault on the Constitution and democratic institutions.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India’s history, the Emergency.”

Describing the period as a grave attack on democratic principles, PM Modi said, “The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the courage and resilience shown by citizens who opposed the Emergency and continued to uphold constitutional values despite difficult circumstances.

“At the same time, it also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution,” he said. Emphasising the significance of the Constitution, PM Modi added, “For all of us, our Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians. We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.”

In a separate post, the Prime Minister referred to June 25 as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” and said the day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Indian democracy during the Emergency.

“Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ reminds us today of that dark era when Indian democracy was brutally trampled upon. It inspires us to remain steadfastly committed to safeguarding democracy, the Constitution, and civil rights. Respectful tributes to all the eminent figures who opposed the Emergency,” he said. (IANS)

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