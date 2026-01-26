Empowered participation of woman extremely important for development: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday stressed the importance of women’s “empowered participation” in the country’s development, highlighting key initiatives taken by the central government for their uplift.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the President underlined the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ contribution to empower women.

“The active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country. National efforts towards their health, education, safety, and economic empowerment have increased women’s participation in many areas,” she said.

“The ‘Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao’ campaign has encouraged the education of girls. Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’, more than 57 crore bank accounts have been opened so far. Nearly 56 percent of these accounts belong to women,” she stressed.

Murmu further emphasized that women have “broken traditional stereotypes” through their active contribution in self-help groups and staggering progress in other fields such as agriculture, space, armed forces, self-employment, sports and others.

“Our women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead. They are actively contributing to the overall development of the country. More than ten crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development,” she said.

“Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces. In the field of sports, our daughters have set new benchmarks globally,” she added

She mentioned India’s win in the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the participation of two women in the Chess World Cup final.

“Last year in November, the daughters of India scripted a golden chapter in sporting history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and subsequently the Blind Women’sT20 World Cup. Last year, the final match of the Chess World Cup was played between two Indian women. These examples are a testament to the dominance of India’s daughters in the world of sports. The people of the country are proud of them,” she said.

She also mentioned increased women’s participation in Panchayati Raj institutions

“The number of women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutionsis nearly 46 per cent. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development. The role of Nari Shakti will be crucial in the making of Viksit Bharat. With increasing contribution by women, our country will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality,” she said.

President Murmu also hailed the farmers’ contribution to India’s society and economy. She said that the central government has prioritised ensuring fair prices for the produce, access to loans at lower interest rates, and effective insurance coverage to help farmers.

“Our Annadata farmers are the backbone of our society and economy. Generations of hardworking farmers have made our country self-reliant in food grains. It is due to the hard work of our farmers that we are able to export agricultural products. Many farmers have presented highly impressive examples of success,” she said.

“Priority is being given to ensuring that our farmers receive fair prices for their produce, access to loans at lower interest rates, effective insurance coverage, good quality seeds, irrigation facilities, fertilizers for increased production, access to modern agricultural practices, and encouragement for organic farming. The ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ is honouring the contribution of our farmers and strengthening their efforts. (ANI)

