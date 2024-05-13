Empowerment of women remains my commitment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Reiterating that the progress of women always leads to empowerment of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he remains committed to taking forward this journey of empowerment of women's power at a fast pace.

"Empowerment of women remains my commitment. I took a lead on women-led development even during the G20 Summit, and we have to keep on creating opportunities for that. Women have a major role to play, much beyond the traditional ones that they perform," PM Modi told NDTV in an interview on the sidelines of his massive road show in Patna.

Having placed 'Nari Shakti' at the forefront of its agenda over the past 10 years, PM Modi detailed the various initiatives his government has taken to empower women through a women-led development approach.

"We launched Drone Didi in villages, opened the doors of the Army for women, recruited them as pilots in the Air Force and now our daughters are also guarding the borders, including at Siachen. I have been successful in bringing about this psychological change. Women power will become an additional power in India's developmental journey and will ultimately speed it up," he said.

Even during the ongoing election campaign, PM Modi has been highlighting how the 'Amrit Stambh' of women power will play an important role in building a developed India.

On Saturday, during his visit to Odisha, he bowed down to Padma awardee Purnamasi Jani in an act of respect and humility while saluting the strength, courage, and resilience of 'Nari Shakti' and their accomplishments in diverse fields.

"When women prosper, the world prospers. Their economic empowerment fuels growth. Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity. And their voices inspire positive change. The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. India is making strides in this direction," said PM Modi at the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment, last August. (IANS)

