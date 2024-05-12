Unprecedented response in Bengal reflects people’s trust in PM Narendra Modi: Tripura CM

AGARTALA: In an energized campaign rally in North Kolkata, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday heralded what he described as an ‘unprecedented response’ from the populace, which he interpreted as a robust endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dr. Saha, who is serving as the BJP's star campaigner for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, made these remarks during the nomination rally for the BJP's candidate from North Kolkata, Tapas Roy. "This overwhelming support reflects the people's trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision for development,"Dr. Saha stated to a gathered crowd, moments after participating in a walk-through of key locale within the electoral constituency alongside Roy.

The Chief Minister recalled his previous visit to the region for the nomination submission of another BJP candidate, Sukanta Majumder, in Malda. "The enthusiastic participation and support seen today and during my last visit underscore the confidence people place in the Prime Minister's promises and governance," he added.Praising the local candidate, Dr. Saha expressed his confidence in Roy's victory, citing his politeness and previous electoral success as key factors. "Tapas Roy has proven his worth and dedication. With the blessings of the people and the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we are poised for a significant victory here," he asserted.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha used the opportunity to comment on the current political situation in West Bengal, indirectly criticizing the ruling party over recent incidents in Sandeshkhali and the performance of the state's government under a female Chief Minister. He also voiced criticism towards the INDI alliance, though specifics were not elaborated.

Turning to his home state, Dr. Saha spoke positively about the current state of affairs in Tripura, particularly its law-and-order situation. "Tripura is a shining example of real democracy," he claimed.

As the campaign heats up with the elections approaching, the BJP's efforts in West Bengal are seen as crucial in their strategy to consolidate support and potentially expand their influence in traditionally non-BJP strongholds. (ANI)

Also read: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspects various hospital facilities (sentinelassam.com)