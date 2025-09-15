End of Article 370 driven by government’s aim of prosperity in J&K: Reports

NEW DELHI: The abrogation of Article 370 brought about a change in 2019 that was aimed at opening new doors for prosperity and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, said a media report on Sunday, reviewing a book that captures the historical background and the vision behind the Central government's decision.

The book "370: Undoing the Unjust: A New Future for J&K" is an important contribution to the contemporary history, the report on The Global Kashmir website said.

The abrogation of Article 370 has cleared the path for investment, infrastructure development, and expansion of educational and employment opportunities, it added. It has also allowed for the full application of laws that protect women, children, and marginalised communities which earlier did not extend to Jammu and Kashmir, it said. The book tells the story of how a long-standing Constitutional provision, Article 370, was finally addressed in a decisive manner and how this step has opened doors to new opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir, said the report titled "A Transformative Account 370: Undoing the Unjust: A New Future for J&K". The book, by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, highlights the meticulous preparation that went into the decision of August 2019. It was not a sudden move, but the result of careful planning, legal examination, and administrative readiness, the report said. It describes how the Union government ensured peace and order, how institutions were strengthened, and how steps were taken to secure a smooth transition, it added. (IANS)

