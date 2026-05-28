Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at residence of Pinarayi Vijayan in CMRL-Exalogic case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI(M) Politburo member and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after central agency sleuths arrived at his Thiruvananthapuram residence in connection with the high-profile CMRL-Exalogic monthly payment case.

The ED has already recorded the statement of Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan, whose IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, is at the centre of the controversy.

While Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned so far, indications are that investigators may also record his statement as the probe progresses.

The coordinated operation began around 6 a.m., barely a day after the Kerala High Court allowed the ED to proceed with its investigation into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic. ED teams simultaneously carried out searches at 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan's rented residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where Veena Vijayan also resides.

Searches were also conducted at the offices of CMRL and at premises linked to senior company officials, including Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha.

Investigators are understood to be examining digital devices, financial documents and transaction records connected to the alleged monthly payments. (IANS)

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