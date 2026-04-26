Kerala steps up heatwave response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chairs review meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has stepped up its response to the ongoing heatwave in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to protect public health and safety amid rising temperatures.

The meeting, held online, reviewed the impact of the heat wave and directed authorities to ensure the availability of drinking water, ORS, and first-aid facilities for sunstroke at key public spaces such as markets and bus stands. Temporary shaded shelters will also be set up in high footfall areas. Health workers, local body representatives, and voluntary organisations have been asked to coordinate efforts on the ground.

In a suspected heat-related fatality, an 85-year-old man was found dead in his farmland in the Kollam district on Saturday morning. Officials believe it could be the second sunstroke-related death reported in the state this season, though confirmation is awaited.

Authorities plan to impose strict restrictions on public events, including cultural and sports programmes, during peak heat hours when heat wave warnings are in place. Water distribution points will be expanded across roadsides, junctions, and transport hubs, with community participation encouraged to provide drinking water, buttermilk, and fruits such as watermelon.

The Water Authority and Irrigation Department have been directed to take urgent steps to ensure an adequate drinking water supply, alongside a public campaign promoting rainwater harvesting.

District Collectors will also explore reducing traffic signal wait times in congested areas to minimise heat exposure. (IANS)

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