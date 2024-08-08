Enforcement Directorate sends 5th notice for interrogation to Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued yet another notice to Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger brother of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in connection with illegal land grabbing at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Paragans district.

This was the fifth notice served by the ED to Sirajuddin, who is currently absconding. The central agency has already issued a lookout notice against him. In the fresh notice issued on Wednesday, Sirajuddin has been asked to be present at ED’s office in Salt Lake on the outskirts of Kolkata by the afternoon on August 12. Shahjahan and another of his younger brothers, Sheikh Alamgir, are already serving judicial custody.

Initially, they were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the ED also took them into custody.

In the course of the investigation, the ED has tracked two corporate firms linked to the multi-crore fish export business of Shahjahan. (IANS)

