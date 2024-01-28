‘Ensure win in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’ ; Yediyurappa to BJP workers

Bengaluru: BJP parliamentary board member B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday called upon party workers to ensure win in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in general elections.

Addressing the BJP executive committee meeting organised at the Palace Grounds here, Yediyurappa said: “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections is a litmus test for all of us. In 2019, we won 26 seats. This time we should ensure win in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and dedicate the results to PM Modi,” he said.

The Congress government, which “misguided” people and came to power is indulged in strife, he said.

“Due to Congress infighting, the governance has collapsed in the state. The corruption is rampant and no development is taking place. Amid all this, they are planning to get votes in Lok Sabha elections by hatching conspiracies,” Yediyurappa said. “There is a challenge before us to convince the people,” he added.

“People are cursing the state government. There is anarchy in the state and it is not possible to sit quiet in this situation. Let’s come together to launch a struggle for people of the state,” he stated.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar rejoining the BJP has given a big boost to the party, Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the gathering, State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said there is no question of sitting back at home and resting until the Lok Sabha elections are over.

“We can’t take Congress lightly. The achievements of the previous BJP government in the state have to be communicated to the people and day and night hard work has to be put in to ensure victory,” he said.

“The task of taking our country to the league of developed nations is also undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Vijayandra said.

When people were celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Congress government had arrested Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari in Hubballi and resorted to “politics of hatred”. “The law and order system has collapsed in the state,” he said.

Shettar attended the meeting in which he was greeted and extended a warm welcome by all party leaders. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, LoP R. Ashoka and others attended the meeting. (IANS)

