NEW DELHI: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Sunday notified new regulations allowing eligible workers to receive sickness, maternity, and work-related injury benefits directly into their bank accounts without needing to file separate claim forms. The regulations replace the existing Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 1950, and give effect to provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Under the new Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, eligible claims will be processed through direct benefit transfer (DBT), reducing paperwork and easing access to cash benefits. The regulations provide for automatic processing of sickness and maternity benefit claims, without a separate application, if three conditions are met: the medical certificate is generated through ESIC's information system; the employer submits the required monthly return through its portal; and the worker has an Aadhaar-linked bank account, with the insurance number also linked to Aadhaar. The rules also make it easier to get claims for employment-related injuries.

Earlier, workers with temporary disabilities had to file separate claims, while those with permanent disabilities and families of deceased workers had to apply for the first payment of benefits, even after the employer had reported the accident to ESIC. (IANS)