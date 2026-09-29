ESIC offers health security to 25 crore Indians: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: India is providing health security through the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to 25 crore people, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday, highlighting the scale of the government's social security and welfare programmes.

Speaking at the CII-EFI National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour & Awards 2026 here, Mandaviya said the government was also providing free food grains to 80 crore people. He said 10 crore farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months through direct transfers into their bank accounts.

"Today, there are 10 states in the country that deposit amounts such as Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,200 every month into the accounts of women," the minister said. The minister was speaking on industrial relations and the balance between international labour practices and India's own traditions and systems.

"When we talk about industrial relations ... on one hand ILO's international practices, international frameworks, and on the other hand India's own traditions and its relationships, it feels a bit different to me," he said. (IANS)

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