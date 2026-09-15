Essential to have one law for one country: BJP backs HM Amit Shah's UCC announcement

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all states governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). BJP leaders described the move as necessary to bring uniformity to laws and address several social issues. BJP MP Naresh Bansal said Uttarakhand, his home state, had taken the lead by becoming the first state to enact legislation on the UCC. He said other states were gradually moving in the same direction and argued that the law was necessary for the entire country.

"I come from the state where the Uniform Civil Code was implemented first. Uttarakhand was the first state to frame and enact legislation on the UCC. Now, gradually, other states are moving in the same direction," Bansal said. He added that the UCC was important for safeguarding the country's demographic balance.

BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya also supported Shah's announcement, saying that implementing a UCC had always been part of the BJP's stated position. He said the party had openly advocated a common set of laws and that the issue was not a hidden agenda. The BJP-led West Bengal government is also moving forward with a UCC Bill.

Bhattacharya claimed that support for a UCC extended beyond the BJP, with people from different professional and social backgrounds favouring common laws. He argued that having one law for the country could help reduce divisions based on religion and faith.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the announcement was consistent with Article 44 of the Constitution, which directs the government to work towards securing a Uniform Civil Code. He described the UCC as an effort to reform the social system and rejected claims that it was intended to target any particular community.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also welcomed the announcement. He said the UCC was necessary and expressed confidence that it would be implemented in BJP-ruled states within the next three years, before 2029. He said the move would help address several social and legal issues. (IANS)

Also Read: Rajasthan Cabinet Approves UCC Bill 2026, Tree Protection Bill and Key Service Rule Changes