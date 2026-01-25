EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at R-Day celebrations

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday arrived in India on a State Visit during which she, along with European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, will also be attending India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as a Chief Guest, marking a significant milestone in India–EU relations.

The European Union (EU) chief was received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada upon her arrival.

“Charting the next phase of the India–EU Strategic partnership. A warm welcome to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on her State Visit to India. Received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada. As the world’s two largest democracies, India and the EU share a partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared values,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Earlier in the day, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas arrived in New Delhi on her first official visit, with the MEA describing the trip as timely for further strengthening the India–EU Strategic Partnership amid sustained high-level engagements between the two sides.

“A warm welcome to EU HRVP Kaja Kallas on her first official visit to India as the EU High Representative/Vice-President. The visit comes at an opportune moment to further strengthen the India–EU Strategic Partnership, building on the momentum of regular high-level engagements,” the MEA stated. The European leaders’ visit comes against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic engagement between India and the European Union, with both sides seeking to deepen cooperation amid global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. (IANS)

