Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened for Republic Day parade rehearsal in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade and celebrations were held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday, with a multi-layered security arrangement in place to ensure smooth proceedings. Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, have strengthened the security grid around the stadium to manage the event effectively. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said, “The divisional level event for Republic Day is being organized at Bakshi Stadium this year... All the contingents are completely ready, and our participants are rehearsing with full enthusiasm... There were some disruptions due to rain, but our teams worked hard and fully prepared the stadium... All the departments have completed their arrangements...” (ANI)

Also Read: Dreaded Pakistani Jaish commander killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district