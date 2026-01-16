European Union leaders to be Chief Guests at Republic Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will be on a three-day State Visit to India from January 25-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also be the Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

During the visit, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit set to be held on January 27.

"During the visit, President Costa and President von der Leyen will meet Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji, and hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organized on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India and the European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually in 2022. Bilateral ties between two sides have deepened across various sectors, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February, 2025.

"Participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day and the 16th India-EU Summit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated. (IANS)

