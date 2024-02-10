Everything You Need To Know About The Highest Mountain Peaks In India

With its varied topography, India is home to some of the world's tallest mountain peaks. The Indian subcontinent is home to everything from gentle hills to the majestic Himalayan ranges. With more than 100 peaks rising to elevations of above 7000 meters, the region is now well-liked by adventure seekers and mountaineers from over the globe, and it is situated in India, Pakistan, Nepal, China, and Bhutan.

Situated in the Kangchenjunga Himal, the highest peak in India, Kanchenjunga, is the third-highest peak in the world, rising to a height of 8,586 meters (28,169 feet). The Trans Himalayas, Purvachal Himalayan ranges, and Western Ghats are a few other mountain ranges with towering peaks that reach over 2500 kilometers from west to east, in addition to the Himalayan range in India.

We shall examine the tallest peaks in India in this piece, as well as the area's natural splendor and cultural richness.