Know The 18 Most Famous Temples In Assam

Tilinga Mandir

Located 7 kilometers from the Tinsukia District of Assam, in the little hamlet of Bordubi, lies the well-known temple devoted to Lord Shiva, known as Tilinga Mandir. Because of its enormous bell collection, the temple is also known as the "Temple of Bells" or "Tilinga Mandir".

This temple holds the record for holding the biggest collection of bells of all kinds, according to the Limca Book of World Records. The bells range in size from 50 grams to 55 kg and are composed of copper, bronze, brass, and aluminum. The site of the temple is where, close to a banyan tree, a Shiva Lingam appeared out of the earth in 1965. In Hindu mythology, banyan trees are regarded as divine and wish-fulfilling.

Henceforth, it's thought that if someone attaches a bell to Tilinga Mandir's banyan tree, their desire would be granted. They are supposed to go back to the shrine and tie a bell if their request is granted. This temple receives pilgrims all year round, but Monday is the busiest day.