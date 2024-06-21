Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, rejects ED’s plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court had earlier in the day reserved the order on CM Kejriwal's bail plea.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a 48-hour deferral in signing the bail bond following the court's pronouncement of the order. The ED's request aimed to allow sufficient time to challenge the order before the appellate court.

However, the presiding judge firmly denied the ED's plea for a stay on the order. The trial court said the bail bond must be presented before the duty judge on Friday as per the court's directive.

The judge also heard CM Kejriwal's application to allow his wife Sunita Kejriwal to be present during his medical examination.

While the court had on Wednesday said that it won't reserve the order, it had also extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody in the excise policy case after hearing arguments at length on his regular bail plea.

"I will not reserve the order. Everyone knows it is a high-profile matter. I will pass the order after hearing it," Judge Niyay Bindu had said as she posted the continuation of the hearing for Thursday. (IANS)

