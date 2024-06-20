India’s Heatwave Claims Over 100 Lives, Leaves 40,000 Suspected Heatstroke Cases

GUWAHATI: The summer of 2024 has been increasingly dangerous, with over 100 people dying and the health of thousands more in India being seriously affected by extreme weather.
India has reported over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases during a long-lasting heatwave, according to Reuters. At the same time, some areas, including the northeastern region, are experiencing severe floods caused by heavy rain.
This extreme weather is part of a larger trend affecting billions of people across Asia. Scientists say these conditions are mostly due to human-driven climate change.
North India has had temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) during one of the longest heatwaves on record, Reuters reported.
The extreme heat has caused serious problems. Birds have been seen falling from the sky, and hospitals have reported a large increase in patients with heat-related illnesses.
The health ministry has told federal and state institutions to prioritize these cases, and hospitals in Delhi, which is also experiencing a water shortage, have been told to increase the number of beds.
A health ministry official confirmed over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 deaths between March 1 and June 18. During this time, northwest and eastern India had twice as many heatwave days as usual.
Meteorologists expect higher-than-normal temperatures for the next month, pointing out that Indian cities are becoming "heat traps" because of unbalanced urban growth.
Meanwhile, in the northeastern state of Assam, continuous rain has caused floods and landslides, leading to more deaths. Officials reported that at least six people died on Tuesday night due to these events.
In Assam, over 160,000 people have been affected by the floods. The water levels in the Kopili River, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra, have risen above the danger mark. Since the end of May, more than 30 people have died in the state due to floods and landslides.
ALSO WATCH: