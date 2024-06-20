India’s Heatwave Claims Over 100 Lives, Leaves 40,000 Suspected Heatstroke Cases

GUWAHATI: The summer of 2024 has been increasingly dangerous, with over 100 people dying and the health of thousands more in India being seriously affected by extreme weather.

India has reported over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases during a long-lasting heatwave, according to Reuters. At the same time, some areas, including the northeastern region, are experiencing severe floods caused by heavy rain.

This extreme weather is part of a larger trend affecting billions of people across Asia. Scientists say these conditions are mostly due to human-driven climate change.