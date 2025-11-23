Experts urge parents to spot signs of severe distress in children

NEW DELHI: Amid several recent suicides by schoolchildren in Delhi, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and Jaipur, mental health experts are urging parents to recognise early signs of distress in adolescents. In the past weeks, three cases have been reported: a 16-year-old Class 10 student who jumped from Delhi's Rajendra Place Metro station, a Class 11 student in Rewa who left a suicide note, and a nine-year-old in Jaipur who died after jumping from a school building.

Experts say these incidents reflect rising mental health struggles among students, especially in high-pressure urban environments. Dr. Shiv Prasad of Lady Hardinge College noted that symptoms of depression and anxiety in teens are often mistaken for laziness or disinterest. Warning signs include withdrawal from family and friends, irritability, frequent crying, sudden personality changes, loss of interest in studies, physical complaints to avoid school, weight changes, and social isolation.

Dr. Astik Joshi, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, added that many young people express suicidal intent beforehand and may show mood shifts, social withdrawal, substance use, impulsive aggression, or giving away possessions. Experts also highlighted the effects of academic pressure, long coaching hours, and social and peer comparison-intensified by social media and hidden cyberbullying. They urged parents to create emotionally safe environments, ask children about their feelings, and seek professional help when needed. Increasing socialisation, psychotherapy, school collaboration, and medication when necessary can help reduce suicide risk. (IANS)

Also Read: Mediterranean Diet: Reduces Alzheimer's Risk, Study Finds