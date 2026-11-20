New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday introduced key reforms to provide greater financial flexibility and strengthen retirement security for its members. The measures include a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), reducing the minimum PF balance requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and shortening the waiting period for final withdrawal from 12 months to two months. The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, chaired by Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Under the proposed SWP facility, retiring EPF members will be able to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once. Members can opt for monthly, quarterly or half-yearly withdrawals, allowing the remaining corpus to continue generating returns.

The facility will be voluntary and may also be extended to eligible family members and beneficiaries. In case of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependents will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, with provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase. The Board also approved reducing the minimum balance requirement to 10 per cent and the waiting period for final withdrawal to two months. The changes are aimed at improving access to funds while protecting members' long-term social security interests. Additionally, the Board approved amendments to the EDLI Scheme, 2026, providing a six-month window for eligible establishments to renew expired exemptions and resolve pending legacy cases. The amendments also provide relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for verified transitional periods. The Board further gave in-principle approval for investing up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within the existing investment ceiling, initially through government-backed entities. Proposals concerning the surrender of exemptions by 27 establishments and cancellation of exemptions in four establishments were also reviewed. (IANS)