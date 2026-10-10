EPFO Unveils Key Social Security Initiatives at Bongaigaon Refinery Meeting

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BONGAIGAON: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) held an interactive meeting at the Event Hall of IOCL-Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) on Friday to discuss its latest social security initiatives. The meeting was chaired by Shishir Kanta Jha, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner, North East Zone, and inaugurated by Nayan Kumar Baruah, Executive Director and Refinery Head of IOCL-BGR.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Officer-in-Charge of EPFO's Bongaigaon District Office and Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, and Enforcement Officer Sujay Bhattacharya explained five key initiatives: the proposed increase in the EPF wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), Employees' Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026, VISHWAS Scheme and Principal Employer Portal.

IOCL-BGR management representatives, contractors and their employees attended the meeting. Discussions focused on enrolling eligible workers, improving compliance, increasing transparency and ensuring provident fund and other social security benefits for contractual workers. Participants resolved to work together for effective implementation of EPFO initiatives.

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