Facts should not be distorted: Pinarayi Vijayan slams government over Wayanad response

WAYANAD: Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticised the state government’s response to the Wayanad landslide, alleging a lack of coordination among ministers and the ‘distortion of facts’ regarding environmental clearances for the tunnel road project.

Speaking after visiting the disaster site, hospitals, and relief camps, Vijayan stated that while he supports the government in this hour of crisis, the information being shared by the administration is inconsistent.

“I had visited the incident spot, hospital and camp. I have already said that our support is there to the government in this situation. It is a good thing that the Chief Minister has announced an investigation,” Vijayan said.

However, he raised strong objections to the Chief Minister’s statements regarding the environmental sensitivity of the region and the proposed tunnel road.

“Facts should not be distorted regarding the issue of environmental clearance being obtained for the tunnel road. What the Chief Minister said in the press conference is incorrect regarding environmental issues in the area,” he added.

Vijayan further alleged that the state cabinet appears to be divided, with ministers working at cross-purposes to avoid accountability for the tragedy. “Ministers are speaking without any coordination among themselves. They are blaming each other to evade responsibility,” the former Chief Minister remarked. (ANI)

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