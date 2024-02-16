Farmers Protest: Talks With Centre Yield No Breakthrough; Next Meeting On Sunday

NEW DELHI: The third meeting between Union Ministers and farmer leaders ended without reaching an agreement, leading to the scheduling of another round of talks on Sunday.

After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Arjun Munda shared that the third discussion with the leaders of the protesting farmers was positive.

''Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," ANI quoted Munda as saying.