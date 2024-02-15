New Delhi: Supreme Court Quashes Electoral Bonds Scheme; Calls It 'Unconstitutional'

NEW DELHI: In a significant boost to transparency, the Supreme Court ruled a landmark verdict on Thursday by quashing the electoral bonds scheme.

A five-judge panel of the apex court, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, made the unanimous decision of declaring the Electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional.

This move comes in the wake of a group of requests directed towards the Supreme court. The requests questioned the legal legitimacy of the Electoral Bonds Scheme established by the Union Government, allowing undisclosed funding for political parties.