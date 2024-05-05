Farooq Abdullah accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating fear among Hindus

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah alleged on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating fear among the Hindus to remain in power.

Addressing an election rally in the old city Khaniyar area of Srinagar in support of his party candidate, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah asked people to stay away from the politics of divide and rule.

He said, “Modi is telling Hindus your mangalsutra will be taken away and sold to give money to Muslims. Are we such bad people that we will snatch mangalsutra from our mothers and sisters”

“He tells them that if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the ongoing polls, their savings will be taxed and if they have two houses one would be taken away and given to Muslims. He does not talk about the issues of the common people who made him the Prime Minister in 2014,” Abdullah said.

The NC President blamed the government for being in power and doing nothing for the common voter.

He said the prices of cooking gas, diesel, edible oil and vegetables have skyrocketed during Modi’s 10 years in power.

He said all senior officers of police, civil administration and higher bureaucracy in J&K are from outside. He said the voter has to prove through the vote that he does not accept the decision taken on August 5, 2019.

He even asked the voters to check whether the EVMs were properly working or not when they go to cast their votes. (IANS)

