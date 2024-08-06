Fiji: President Droupadi Murmu Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Award

SUVA: President Droupadi Murmu awarded Fiji's highest civilian honor 'Companion of Order of Fiji', on Tuesday. Her two-day visit marks first time an Indian head of state has visited archipelago nation. In accepting award President Murmu highlighted strong ties of friendship between India and Fiji. "President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred Companion of Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is highest civilian award of Fiji. President Murmu said that this honor reflection of deep ties of friendship between India and Fiji," President's Office announced on X.

President Murmu addressed Fijian Parliament during her visit. She emphasized growing partnership between two nations. "As India emerges strongly on global stage we stand ready to partner with Fiji according to your priorities. Together, we will build stronger more resilient and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock full potential in our partnership for mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries," she stated.

Despite size difference President Murmu noted that India and Fiji share much in common. This includes vibrant democracies. She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in same hall almost a decade ago. He highlighted values that unite India and Fiji.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was warmly received by President Katonivere at State House. There two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties. Additionally, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with President Murmu. The two leaders engaged in wide-ranging discussions. These aimed at building upon historic ties and strengthening partnership between India and Fiji.

In her address to Indian community in Fiji President Murmu expressed gratitude to Fijian government for prestigious honor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated President Murmu on receiving Fiji's highest civilian honor. He noted that this recognition not only enhances India's prestige on world stage but also strengthens diplomatic ties between two countries. "My heartfelt congratulations to Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being conferred with Companion of the Order of Fiji highest civilian honor of nation. The honor not only enhances Bharat's prestige on world stage but also strengthens cultural, historical and diplomatic ties between both nations. This reaffirms our partnership for greater good of humanity" Shah wrote on X.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also honored with Companion of the Order of Fiji for his global leadership. He dedicated the award to people of India and Fiji-Indian community. He recognized their significant role in enduring bond between two countries.