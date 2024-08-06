Mizoram Faces Devastating Calamities: 42 Lives Lost and Thousands of Homes Destroyed

AIZAWL: Mizoram has faced severe natural calamities between March and May this year resulting in tragic loss of at least 42 lives and destruction of 5,938 houses and buildings according to officials. These figures emerged during meeting of Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday.

Chief Minister highlighted significant damage caused by Cyclone Remal which hit state in May. An Inter-Ministerial Central team visited Mizoram in June to assess situation. Team has since submitted report detailing extensive destruction. Lalduhoma expressed hope that Union Finance Ministry, currently reviewing report will approve substantial assistance to aid state's recovery efforts.

K. Sapdanga, state disaster management and rehabilitation minister disclosed that Mizoram government has requested Rs 237 crore from Centre. This financial aid is crucial for rehabilitation of those affected. It is also needed for repairing damage inflicted by landslides and heavy rains, which were repercussions of Cyclone Remal.

One of most devastating incidents occurred on May 28 when landslides triggered by heavy rainfall swept away houses in seven locations within Aizawl region claiming 34 lives. Landslides wreaked havoc in state capital. This highlights urgent need for substantial rehabilitation and support.

In response to disaster, temporary shelters have been established in Hlimen area on southern outskirts of Aizawl. These shelters are currently home to 41 families from Hlimen and Melthum localities. They were severely affected by recent landslides.

State government is working tirelessly to provide immediate relief and support to affected families. However, scale of devastation underscores need for significant financial assistance from Centre. This is essential to rebuild homes and infrastructure. It also ensures safety and well-being of residents.

Chief Minister and state officials are optimistic. They believe Centre will respond promptly and positively to their request for aid. Timely disbursement of funds is critical for ongoing relief efforts. Rebuilding communities devastated by these natural disasters depends on this support.

As Mizoram continues to recover from calamities state government is focused on strengthening disaster management strategies to better prepare for future events. The recent tragedies have underscored importance of robust disaster preparedness. Resilience measures are essential to safeguard lives and property in face of natural disasters.