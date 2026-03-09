Finnish President Alexander Stubb concludes India visit

NEW DELHI: A significant milestone has been reached in the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Helsinki as Finnish President Alexander Stubb concluded his official visit to India.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the departure, noting that the visit represents a “defining moment in the Indian-Finland ties as the relationship gets elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability’, which will add significant momentum in bilateral relations.”

The Finnish President was warmly seen off at the airport by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

According to the official update, “A fruitful visit concludes as President Alexander Stubb of Finland departs India. Warmly seen off by the Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications at the airport.” The conclusion of this high-level mission follows President Stubb’s arrival in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay, the Finnish leader served as the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The visit, which included the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, was aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors. It marked Stubb’s first visit to India in his current role as President.

Beyond his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb held discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A key highlight was an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships.

Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honour of President Stubb.

The Finnish President also met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary. (ANI)

