First-ever weapon database launched in India to strengthen anti-terror crime effort

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to bolster India’s fight against organised crime, terrorism, and extremism, the first-ever weapons database, the ‘Lost, Looted and Recovered Firearm’ database, was launched in India on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the database prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s central anti-terror agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The database was formally dedicated to the nation on Friday when the Union Home Minister launched it during the inaugural session of the ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2025, a two-day annual event organised by the NIA. The newly developed database is designed to include detailed records of government-owned weapons that have been looted, stolen, lost, or recovered from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). It aims to create a centralised repository that can be easily accessed and utilised by all state police forces, paramilitary units, and law enforcement agencies nationwide. Officials said the “database incorporates inputs from all states, Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxal-affected regions.” “These entries are uploaded onto a specially designed digital interface hosted by the NIA, ensuring seamless access and real-time updates for authorised users.”(ANI)

