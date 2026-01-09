Preparatory meeting held for 77th Republic Day celebration in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A preparatory meeting in connection with the celebration of the 77th Republic Day, 2026, was convened on Thursday in the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar. The meeting reviewed the overall preparedness for the national programme scheduled to be observed on January 26 and discussed measures to ensure its smooth, orderly and dignified conduct.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and attended by additional district commissioners, assistant commissioners, heads of line departments, representatives of the police administration, and other concerned officers. During the meeting, departmental duties and responsibilities were reviewed in detail. Key aspects including arrangements for the main ceremonial function, parade and parade rehearsals, cultural programmes, security arrangements, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water supply, power supply, medical facilities, logistics, and inter-departmental coordination were discussed at length.

The district commissioner urged all stakeholders and concerned departments to ensure the timely discharge of their assigned responsibilities and maintain close coordination for the successful observance of the national event. Emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of the Republic Day celebrations, he also stressed the importance of inspiring the younger generation with the spirit of patriotism. Initiatives such as Safai Abhiyan within office campuses were deliberated upon, with a collective call to ensure that the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the district are conducted in a meaningful and dignified manner.

