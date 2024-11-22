Fishing Vessel Collides With Indian Navy Submarine Off Goa Coast; Two Crew Members Missing

PANAJI: A major rescue operation was launched on Thursday evening after a fishing vessel collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. The incident, involving the fishing boat Marthoma, which had 13 crew members on board, occurred on November 21.

Indian Navy spokespersons confirmed that 11 crew members were rescued, but efforts to locate the two missing fishermen are ongoing. The rescue mission is being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, with additional assets from the Coast Guard mobilized to assist. Six Navy ships and surveillance aircraft are currently engaged in the operation.

The fishing vessel collided with a Scorpene-class submarine, an integral part of India’s naval fleet. Known for its advanced stealth and low noise capabilities, the submarine is equipped for diverse missions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence operations, mine-laying, and surveillance.