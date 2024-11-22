Kolkata Metro Shocker: Woman Tells Passenger To Speak In Hindi, Not Bangla

KOLKATA: A recent viral video of a woman in Kolkata insisting that a fellow metro train passenger speak to her in Hindi has caused a stir on social media. Hindi imposition has been a touchy subject in southern states, particularly in Karnataka.

In the video, the woman who does not speak Bengali is recorded saying, “You are not in Bangladesh. You are in India. West Bengal is a part of India, you must speak in Hindi. Living in India, you know Bengali but not Hindi?"

The other passenger retorted in Bengali, “I live in West Bengal, in my hometown, not yours. You can't be in my state and insult me for speaking in Bengali.”

Other passengers attempted to step in, but the first woman said, “The metro is not yours. West Bengal is not yours.”