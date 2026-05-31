Five Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by Delhi Police for illegal overstay in India

NEW DELHI: Five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended for alleged illegal overstay in India after the expiry of their visa validity period, Delhi police said.

According to a press release issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West District, Delhi, the arrests were made by the staff of Mukherjee Nagar Police Station during a dedicated drive against illegal immigrants and illegal overstays.

The action was initiated after specific information was received at Mukherjee Nagar police station regarding a minor altercation between two groups, during which two adult persons were found continuously speaking in the Bangla language. Locals grew suspicious about their presence and informed the police.

Based on the information, a dedicated team comprising Head Constables (HC) Puneet, Pankaj, Vinit, Constable (Ct) Vivek, and Ct/Directorate General of Home Guards (DHG) Kishor Pashi was constituted under the close supervision of Inspector Rajeev Shah, SHO/Mukherjee Nagar, and overall supervision of Suresh Chander, ACP/Model Town. The team was briefed to verify the identity and residential status of both suspected persons and to ascertain the authenticity of their stay in the area.

Acting upon the information, the team apprehended both suspected persons. During sustained enquiry, it was revealed that both individuals were residing at a rented accommodation in Indira Vikas Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, along with their three other associates, all belonging to Bangladesh, as per the release.

Further enquiry revealed that all five persons had arrived in Delhi from Bangladesh on different dates by air route and were allegedly planning to proceed to Greece in connection with employment opportunities. However, since December 2025, they had been waiting for an interview call or job offer from Greece and continued residing in Delhi despite the expiry of their visa validity period.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rahmat Ullah (23), Mohd Ashraful (23), Salman Bhuiyan (25), Md Rashel (37), and Md Rahim Mia (33).

All five individuals are residents of Parmandapur, Sarail, Aurail-3430, Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh. (ANI)

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