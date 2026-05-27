Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Sent to Holding Centre in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Seven Bangladeshis, who were caught trying to enter West Bengal through the Murshidabad border, were sent to a newly created 'holding centre' in Lalgola of Murshidabad district on Tuesday.

Police arrested the seven Bangladeshis on Monday night. Within 24 hours, all seven were sent to the newly created 'holding centre'.

According to a senior police officer of Murshidabad Police District, a few people tried to enter India by crossing the border under the cover of darkness on Monday night. The seven were caught by officers of the Jalangi police station. (IANS)

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