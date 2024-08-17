Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: NCW Report Exposes Security Lapses and Infrastructure Failures

KOLKATA: The National Commission of Women (NCW) inquiry committee found serious issues with the police investigation and the security and facilities at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered.
The committee's initial findings pointed out significant shortcomings in the Kolkata Police's investigation.
The report noted that the former principal of the hospital, who resigned after widespread protests, has not been thoroughly questioned by the police.
The two-member panel stated in its report that the questioning of the former Principal, who had resigned after the incident, remained incomplete. They urged that the investigation be conducted thoroughly and expeditiously.
The report also alleged evidence tampering, noting that the seminar hall of the hospital, where the crime occurred, was undergoing unexpected renovations.
It mentioned that the site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered was being renovated suddenly, which could potentially lead to tampering with the evidence. The report criticized the police for not sealing the crime scene immediately.
The NCW inquiry report also highlighted a severe lack of security measures within the hospital premises. It pointed out that the hospital lacked basic amenities, particularly for female doctors and nurses.
The report noted that no security guards were present during the incident and that there was inadequate security coverage for on-call interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.
Additionally, it mentioned that the hospital had poor conditions for female staff, including inadequate washrooms, lack of security measures, and insufficient lighting. The report emphasized that there was no adequate protection or safety for on-call female interns, nurses, and doctors.
