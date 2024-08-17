Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: NCW Report Exposes Security Lapses and Infrastructure Failures

KOLKATA: The National Commission of Women (NCW) inquiry committee found serious issues with the police investigation and the security and facilities at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered.

The committee's initial findings pointed out significant shortcomings in the Kolkata Police's investigation.

The report noted that the former principal of the hospital, who resigned after widespread protests, has not been thoroughly questioned by the police.