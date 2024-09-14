Ford to make a comeback in India to boost exports, hire up to 3,000 more

Chennai: US automaker Ford Motor is making a comeback in India and will restart its manufacturing plant in Chennai to boost exports, along with hiring another 2,500-3,000 employees, it was announced on Friday.

According to Kay Hart, President, Ford International Markets Group, the step aims to “underscore our ongoing commitment to India as we intend to leverage the manufacturing expertise available in Tamil Nadu to serve new global markets.” In a post on LinkedIn, she said the company has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) to the “government of Tamil Nadu in India, outlining Ford’s intention to utilise our Chennai plant for manufacturing for export”. The decision follows multiple meetings with the Tamil Nadu government. “We appreciate their ongoing support as we have explored different options for the plant. I know people will be curious, but we will have more to share about the type of manufacturing and which export markets we’ll be focusing on, along with other details, in due course,” Hart mentioned. (IANS)

