LinkedIn Launches New Video Experience in India to Boost Knowledge Sharing

NEW DELHI: In bid to foster deeper engagement and knowledge sharing among professionals in India LinkedIn has launched innovative video experience designed to enrich its rapidly expanding community. The platform, boasting user base surpassing 130 million in India alone. It has witnessed remarkable growth, reflecting a 20% increase year-over-year in both membership and interaction levels.

Recognizing the country's substantial consumption of video content—where 60% of India's 350 million internet users actively engage with videos—LinkedIn has introduced new interactive feature. This feature allows users to swipe through videos. Offering seamless exploration of diverse topics essential for career growth and professional development.

Ajay Dutta Head of Product Management at LinkedIn India, underscored the platform's evolution in video content. Citing a staggering 60% annual growth in video uploads. "Video is rapidly becoming one of our most popular formats" Dutta emphasized. Noting how members increasingly rely on LinkedIn not only for job insights but also for networking opportunities and continuous learning.

LinkedIn's new video initiative covers wide spectrum of subjects ranging from industry trends and hiring practices to workplace culture and professional humor. The goal is to empower professionals. It provides access to wealth of knowledge. It also fosters deeper understanding of various career-related topics.

Dutta articulated the broader impact of LinkedIn's initiatives. He stated "Every minute on LinkedIn nearly 6 professionals are hired, over 9000 connections are forged. More than 100 hours of learning content is consumed." He highlighted how new video experience aims to elevate knowledge sharing. Members can leverage collective wisdom. Shared experiences within their networks are effectively enhanced.

Introduction of swipe-based videos represents LinkedIn's commitment to innovation. It is tailored to local preferences and needs. By facilitating richer more interactive content experience LinkedIn seeks to bolster its position. It aims to be the leading platform for professional networking and development in India.

With this new feature LinkedIn anticipates not only enriching user experience but also further accelerating growth trajectory in one of world's fastest-growing digital markets. Professionals increasingly turn to digital platforms for career enhancement. They also seek knowledge acquisition. LinkedIn's strategic focus on video promises to be a pivotal driver of engagement. It will also aid value creation within professional community.

LinkedIn's latest video enhancement signifies a notable milestone in its mission. The platform seeks to connect professionals. It aims to empower them with tools needed to thrive in today's dynamic work environment. By leveraging technology to deliver relevant engaging content LinkedIn continues to redefine how professionals interact. The platform constantly fosters learning and career growth in India and beyond.